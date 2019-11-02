Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QNST. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,859,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 23,537 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 62,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 737,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 198,004 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on QNST. Stephens set a $19.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QuinStreet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. QuinStreet Inc has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). QuinStreet had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $121.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $409,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,887.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

