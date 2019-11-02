Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 5,426.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 92.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FXE opened at $106.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.12. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 52-week low of $103.41 and a 52-week high of $110.42.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.