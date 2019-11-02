Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. They currently have a $400.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $481.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $341.30.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $316.76. 1,596,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,604. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -519.28 and a beta of 1.19. Shopify has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $409.61.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $361.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.59 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth $31,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 178.6% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.