Royal Bank of Canada Sells 11,716 Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,716 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of Checkpoint Therapeutics worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 31,391 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

CKPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ CKPT opened at $2.04 on Friday. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $76.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 712.89% and a negative return on equity of 263.14%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

