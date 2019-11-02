RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

RTIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of RTI Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ RTIX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 678,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,166. RTI Surgical has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $203.96 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). RTI Surgical had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $76.13 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that RTI Surgical will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RTI Surgical by 78.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RTI Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTI Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in RTI Surgical by 62.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RTI Surgical by 200.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 31,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

