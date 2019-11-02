Ruff Market Cap Reaches $8.66 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Over the last week, Ruff has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi. Ruff has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and $1.81 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00217227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.10 or 0.01408520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00119666 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff launched on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

