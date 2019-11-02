Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.21% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 27.4% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 37,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 120.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $631.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RUTH shares. BidaskClub raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

