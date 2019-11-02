RVW Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13,479.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $872,628,000 after buying an additional 8,662,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $620,230,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,818,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,181,303,000 after buying an additional 4,126,121 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $143.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $145.67. The firm has a market cap of $1,103.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.45.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $88,755,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,304 shares of company stock worth $46,552,544 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.