Ryder System, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.98 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryder System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.55. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ryder System’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Ryder System stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.85. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $67.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Ryder System by 174.7% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ryder System by 10.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $107,014.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,739.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.