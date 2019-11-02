Ryder System (NYSE:R) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of R opened at $50.23 on Friday. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $54.46.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,293 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $107,014.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,739.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Ryder System by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Ryder System by 15.5% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 1,195.3% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 48,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

