Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 1.20%. Ryerson’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Shares of RYI traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,960. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ryerson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

