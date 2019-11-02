Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Short Interest Down 9.4% in October

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 760,600 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 839,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 275,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

RHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.60.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE RHP traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.92. 186,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.71. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $64.36 and a 1-year high of $87.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $407.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.41 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 61.43%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 13,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 43.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2,130.0% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.