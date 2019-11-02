Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Up 6.5% on Strong Earnings

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) shares shot up 6.5% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $23.86 and last traded at $23.48, 3,227,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 1,985,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Sabre had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SABR. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.94.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $380,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,849.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Wade Jones sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $102,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,323.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the second quarter worth approximately $30,703,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 21.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,398,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,237,000 after buying an additional 1,290,708 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sabre by 116.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,001,000 after buying an additional 480,658 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Sabre in the third quarter worth approximately $9,010,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the second quarter worth approximately $8,880,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Sabre Company Profile (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

