SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SFET traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 90,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,879. SAFE T GRP LTD/S has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $182.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. SAFE T GRP LTD/S had a negative return on equity of 202.17% and a negative net margin of 675.65%.

SAFE T GRP LTD/S Company Profile

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud.

