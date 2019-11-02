SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $143.95 on Friday. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $193.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 16.00, a current ratio of 16.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.37 and its 200-day moving average is $164.95.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Frates sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $1,284,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 19,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,588 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 91,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

