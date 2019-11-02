SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sands China Ltd. operates as a developer, owner and operator of integrated resorts and casinos in Macau and is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp. The Company’s assets include The Venetian Macao, The Sands Macao and The Plaza Macau. It also provides human resources administration, travel and tourism agency, mall management, ferry transportation and leasing services, procurement, marketing and administrative services. Sands China Ltd. is headquartered in Macau. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCHYY traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.31. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

