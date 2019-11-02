Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.24

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.24 and last traded at C$9.22, with a volume of 1011246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SSL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.25 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.58.

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.66.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$28.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.22, for a total transaction of C$32,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,088.28. Also, Director David Awram sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$106,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 516,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,464,611. Insiders sold a total of 66,300 shares of company stock valued at $566,789 in the last 90 days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

