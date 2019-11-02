Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €89.50 ($104.07) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €89.12 ($103.62).

Shares of EPA:SAN traded down €1.05 ($1.22) during trading on Thursday, reaching €81.57 ($94.85). 1,965,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €82.61. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

