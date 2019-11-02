Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €81.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €89.12 ($103.62).

Shares of SAN traded down €1.05 ($1.22) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €81.57 ($94.85). The stock had a trading volume of 1,965,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($108.10). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €82.61.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

