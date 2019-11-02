Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 221.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,602,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sanofi by 34.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,145,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,104,000 after purchasing an additional 800,612 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,037,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,377,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,077,000 after purchasing an additional 508,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Sanofi by 106.8% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 728,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,088,000 after purchasing an additional 376,410 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.23.

Several analysts recently commented on SNY shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

