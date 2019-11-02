Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Sanofi by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNY traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.64. 1,278,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,432. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

