Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 77.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,590 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWI. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

AWI traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $94.22. The company had a trading volume of 574,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,933. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.34. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $54.34 and a 1-year high of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

AWI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.26.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

