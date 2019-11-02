Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $381,000 Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 93,608 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,952,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after buying an additional 2,242,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9,777.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,347,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,531 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,442,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,246,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,838,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,122. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.31 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIAV. TheStreet downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $45,408.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,777.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $169,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,538.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,009 shares of company stock worth $794,569. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

