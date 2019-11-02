ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 409,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

SCSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ScanSource from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

SCSC stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 64,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,379. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $817.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $44.30.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.63 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

