SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.17. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

