Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.83. Scholastic has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $47.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.05.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.60 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scholastic will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 11.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 9.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

