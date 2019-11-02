SCRIV NETWORK Achieves Market Capitalization of $12,033.00 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $12,033.00 and approximately $643.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Graviex.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

