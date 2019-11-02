Sealchain Hits One Day Volume of $1.05 Million (SEAL)

Sealchain (CURRENCY:SEAL) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Sealchain has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Sealchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sealchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges including LBank and MXC. During the last week, Sealchain has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00042201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $521.56 or 0.05618380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002674 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014904 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00046005 BTC.

Sealchain Token Profile

Sealchain is a token. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2018. Sealchain’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,813,492 tokens. The official website for Sealchain is sealchain.io. Sealchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sealchain Token Trading

Sealchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and MXC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sealchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sealchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sealchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

