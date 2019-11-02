Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.67. Sealed Air posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 121.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

SEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 51.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.20. The stock had a trading volume of 709,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,391. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.65. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.60%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

