SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) Short Interest Update

SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 143,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the second quarter worth about $157,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SeaSpine in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in SeaSpine by 7.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SeaSpine by 11.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SeaSpine by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPNE shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

SeaSpine stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 52,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,314. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.18.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 26.47% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.