Secure Energy Services’ (SES) Strong-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$8.00 price objective on the stock.

SES has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. AltaCorp Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.22.

Shares of TSE SES traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.19. 508,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,891. The company has a market capitalization of $703.53 million and a P/E ratio of 33.79. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$4.02 and a 52-week high of C$9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.51.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$793.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.74%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault purchased 23,500 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$129,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,414,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,765,725.78. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch purchased 22,090 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,053.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 262,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,436,077.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,553 shares of company stock worth $10,102.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

