SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank cut its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,928,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,214,000 after buying an additional 1,376,469 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3,795.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,879,000 after buying an additional 501,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,364,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,834,000 after buying an additional 172,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $782,645,000 after buying an additional 165,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,845,000 after buying an additional 149,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.41. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $42.27 and a 52 week high of $61.62.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.52 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 19,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $1,147,623.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,172,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,986,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,873. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. ValuEngine downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

