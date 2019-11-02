Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) Short Interest Down 5.2% in October

Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,200 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 728,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SELB traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $1.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,631. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $6.33.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 582.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,437 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 109,806 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

