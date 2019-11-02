Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $818-842 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $872.88 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cross Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.48.

ST stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,709. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.75.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $849.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.24 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 26,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $1,341,099.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Chawla sold 9,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $470,293.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,589. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

