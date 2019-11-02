Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 12,100 Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc (NYSE:LOR)

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc (NYSE:LOR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of LOR stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.75. 13,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,402. Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund, Inc (NYSE:LOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard World Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.