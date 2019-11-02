Shaker Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GFY. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd by 4.9% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 68,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd by 32.0% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 7,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GFY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.46. 13,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,145. Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th.

About Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

