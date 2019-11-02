Shaker Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 21,803 Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP)

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDP. Private Vista LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 371,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE LDP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.97. 74,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,118. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 7.3%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

