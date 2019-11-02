Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total value of $2,422,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,548.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $7.32 on Friday, hitting $579.64. The company had a trading volume of 489,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,347. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $365.20 and a 12-month high of $589.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $554.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $631.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.62.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

