Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Short Interest Update

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 429,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of research firms have commented on SWAV. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

SWAV stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.69. 225,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,452. Shockwave Medical has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 8.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average is $44.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 334.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $130,720.00. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $22,327,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 744,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,505,320 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 1,350.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

