Short Interest in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expands By 8.6%

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,430,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the September 15th total of 22,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $280,889.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,511 shares of company stock worth $6,997,557. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 61.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 236,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 90,217 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,334,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,295,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,542,000 after acquiring an additional 134,048 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.93.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

