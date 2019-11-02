Short Interest in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Grows By 5.3%

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,630,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 27,200,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:AKS opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. AK Steel has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get AK Steel alerts:

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). AK Steel had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AK Steel will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AK Steel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,654,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,570,000 after buying an additional 567,604 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AK Steel by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AK Steel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,987,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 39,944 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AK Steel by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,966,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 150,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AK Steel by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 394,546 shares during the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AK Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $3.00 price target on AK Steel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.40 price target (up from $1.90) on shares of AK Steel in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price target on AK Steel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.52.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for AK Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.