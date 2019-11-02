Short Interest in Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Increases By 6.3%

Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AUG opened at $1.51 on Friday. Auryn Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUG. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Auryn Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Auryn Resources by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in Auryn Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Auryn Resources in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auryn Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

