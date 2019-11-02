Short Interest in Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) Drops By 7.6%

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,800 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 633,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBMG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 3rd quarter worth $687,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,325,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 314,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 28,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBMG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.73. 76,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.84. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $20.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.10). Cellular Biomedicine Group had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a negative net margin of 17,921.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cellular Biomedicine Group will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBMG. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

