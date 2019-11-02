Short Interest in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Decreases By 10.7%

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the September 15th total of 82,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCY opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.38.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sandler O’Neill lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

