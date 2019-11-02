Short Interest in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Increases By 5.6%

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 96,900 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

DHIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 89,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHIL traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.38. 19,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,979. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.43. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52 week low of $124.57 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The company has a market capitalization of $470.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.