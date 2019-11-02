Short Interest in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expands By 9.9%

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,740,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the September 15th total of 31,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days. Currently, 22.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,402,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,079. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery Communications has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Communications had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Discovery Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Discovery Communications will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DISCA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

In other Discovery Communications news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $93,105.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,989.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel E. Sanchez sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $30,075.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 167.0% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 91,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 57,023 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 45.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 89,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 27,998 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

