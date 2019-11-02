Short Interest in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) Drops By 6.3%

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,799,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 612.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 330,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 283,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,688,000 after acquiring an additional 179,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 134,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $4,377,000. 13.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDY stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

