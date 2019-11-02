Short Interest in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Drops By 6.5%

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of FOXF stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.10. 218,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,226. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $52.58 and a 52 week high of $86.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.90 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 30.13%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $2,032,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $990,608.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,451 shares of company stock worth $7,025,869. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 19,255 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,952,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fox Factory by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

