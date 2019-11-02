Short Interest in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Increases By 6.4%

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FCN stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.31. 270,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,261. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.24. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $59.06 and a 52-week high of $118.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $593.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.48 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCN. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sidoti boosted their target price on FTI Consulting from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $130.00 target price on FTI Consulting and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FTI Consulting has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 4,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $427,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,579.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 7,458 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $798,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,293.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,564,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 56.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 578,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,597,000 after buying an additional 209,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,502,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,244,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,342,000 after buying an additional 84,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

