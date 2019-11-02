Short Interest in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Decreases By 10.4%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,170,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the September 15th total of 45,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.82.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $753,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,654.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $237,171.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 499,069 shares of company stock worth $7,936,415. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 367.4% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 231.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

